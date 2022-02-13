Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 891,900 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $74,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

