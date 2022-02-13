Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 848,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

