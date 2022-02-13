Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,056 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $103,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,358. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

