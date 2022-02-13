Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,319,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.02% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

JNPR stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

