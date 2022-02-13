Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 115,596 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,972,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,596 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.3% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $534,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average of $261.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

