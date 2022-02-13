Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 295,536 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,536 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

