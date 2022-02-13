Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $5.33 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Altria Group makes up about 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.