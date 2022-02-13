Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,307 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

