Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.76. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

