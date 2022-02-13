Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 21,000 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 638.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $164.99.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

