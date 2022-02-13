Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 269.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.