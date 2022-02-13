Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,751 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target stock opened at $211.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.