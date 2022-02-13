Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $52,617,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,165. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIGC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.77.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

