Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Up 209.5% in January

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

