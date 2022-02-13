Port Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 2.0% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.