Port Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.