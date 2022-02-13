Port Capital LLC Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 6.3% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $123,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.