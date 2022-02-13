Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.07 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year sales of $535.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $585.03 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Portillos stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51. Portillos has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $13,760,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,418,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.