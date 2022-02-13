PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $44.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,596.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.04 or 0.06904439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00298452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00769524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00079566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00409989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00222242 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,388,119 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

