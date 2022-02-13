PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,412.91

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,412.91 ($19.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,438.70 ($19.46). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,418 ($19.18), with a volume of 3,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.24. The company has a market capitalization of £603.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

