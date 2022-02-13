Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $208.34 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 11.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $208,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.