Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 4421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.42.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
