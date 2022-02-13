Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 4421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

