Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$81.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.71 and a 1-year high of C$69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.02.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

