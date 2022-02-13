Premium Brands Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

PBH opened at C$122.03 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

