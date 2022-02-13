Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Primo Water worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

