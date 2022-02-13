Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.05). Approximately 430,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 289,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
The company has a market cap of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)
