Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.05). Approximately 430,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 289,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

