Profund Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1,963.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE CLB opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

