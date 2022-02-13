Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $431.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
