Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after buying an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

