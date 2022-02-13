Profund Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

