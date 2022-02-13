Profund Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $100.52 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.