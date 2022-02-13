Profund Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 608,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.12.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.