Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 83.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,660 shares of company stock worth $8,924,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

