Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Proto Labs worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $199.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.