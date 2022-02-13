Provenire Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,023 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

