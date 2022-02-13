Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $2,225,330.40 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

