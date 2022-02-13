Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 362,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,692. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $3,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

