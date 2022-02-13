Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 362,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,692. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.