PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PSPSF remained flat at $$117.00 on Friday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

