Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0899 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $92,692.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,216,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

