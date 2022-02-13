Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PEMIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,544. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals
