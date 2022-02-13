Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,544. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

