Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avalara worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avalara by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,853,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avalara by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.