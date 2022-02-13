Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MSCI opened at $534.26 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.52 and a 200-day moving average of $609.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.
About MSCI
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.
