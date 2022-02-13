Putnam Investments LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 442,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of CS opened at $8.95 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

