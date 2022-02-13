Putnam Investments LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

