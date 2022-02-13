Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 482,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,987. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

