Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Radware in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.63 on Friday. Radware has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radware by 91.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.