Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.68 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

