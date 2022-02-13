Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised by Analyst

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

