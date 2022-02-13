Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICL Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

