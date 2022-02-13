Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Reduced by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Mattel stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

